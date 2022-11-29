Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 15,995 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,049 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22.

