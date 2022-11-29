Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.71. The company had a trading volume of 421,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,597,600. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $334.12. The stock has a market cap of $390.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

