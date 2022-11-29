Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,625 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,953 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 16,761.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.78. 4,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,421. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $66.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.