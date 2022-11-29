Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.30. 41,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,749. The company has a market cap of $150.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.