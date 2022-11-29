Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,586 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

ABNB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.36. 78,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $602,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,794 shares of company stock valued at $91,682,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

