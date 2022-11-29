Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land makes up about 1.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Gladstone Land worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.2 %

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Shares of LAND stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

