Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,225. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

