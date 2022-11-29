Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,211,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. 12,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,670. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

