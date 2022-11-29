Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FRA stock remained flat at $11.69 on Tuesday. 4,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

