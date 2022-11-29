Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 592 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.66. 96,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,809. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average is $159.39.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

