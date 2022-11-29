S&CO Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

