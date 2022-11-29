S&CO Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 3.2% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $38,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,115. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.06.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.