S&CO Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $535.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,000. The company has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

