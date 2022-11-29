S&CO Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

MDT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 138,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,394. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.84 and a one year high of $114.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

