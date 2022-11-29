S&CO Inc. Sells 923 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

S&CO Inc. cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,019. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $693.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.84 and a 200-day moving average of $417.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

