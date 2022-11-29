S&CO Inc. Takes $136,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Trading Up 0.1 %

ChargePoint stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 131,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,431,470.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

