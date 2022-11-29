S&CO Inc. Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,770 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 5.2% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. S&CO Inc. owned 0.27% of Church & Dwight worth $61,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 313,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 259,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 28,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

