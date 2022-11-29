Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Position Lifted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,875,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,628,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,000,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,375,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,000,000.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,802. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.