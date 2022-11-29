Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 9,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,479. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.