Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,610 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 431,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,969,109. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

