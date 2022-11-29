Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 271 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 54.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 66.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.17. 117,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,504. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

