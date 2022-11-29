Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $890,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,155. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

