Sculati Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 76,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 551,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

