Sculati Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.39. 84,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,649. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.84.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

