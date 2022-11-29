Sculati Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

XOM traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.22. 501,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,691,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

