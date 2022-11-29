Sculati Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $399.70. 13,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,840 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

