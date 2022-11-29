Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 1,574 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.50% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCRD. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter worth about $2,982,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter worth about $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

