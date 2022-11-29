Sculptor Capital LP Buys 1,800 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.93% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of COOL stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Corner Growth Acquisition Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

