Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 533,150 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 533,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of Sabre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 81,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SABR opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

