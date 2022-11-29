Sculptor Capital LP Has $5.53 Million Stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.48% of Kernel Group worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kernel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

