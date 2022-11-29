Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 250,000 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 181.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 342.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 144,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,557,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Price Performance

ADER opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.