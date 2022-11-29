Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 252,205 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.23% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YTPG opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

