Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 2.22% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 270,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBST opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

