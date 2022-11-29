Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 491,390 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.83% of Seagate Technology worth $123,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

