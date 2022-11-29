Sean F. Mcclain Sells 60,000 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,164,087.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Montauk Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of Montauk Renewables stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 459,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,817. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of -0.29. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.