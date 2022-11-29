Sean F. Mcclain Sells 60,000 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,164,087.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 459,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,817. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of -0.29. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Montauk Renewables

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

