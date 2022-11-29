Seascape Capital Management Acquires 437 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Sony Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group Profile

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

