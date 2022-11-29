Seascape Capital Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $2,184,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $10,656,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $944,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Celanese by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Celanese by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.05. 25,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

