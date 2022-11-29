Seascape Capital Management Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CDW makes up about 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in CDW by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CDW by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

