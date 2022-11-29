Seascape Capital Management Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.58. 10,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,501. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average is $173.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

