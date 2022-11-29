Seascape Capital Management Purchases 823 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,149. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.