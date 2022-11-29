Seascape Capital Management Sells 119 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $99,472,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $381.54. 11,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,816. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.09. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

