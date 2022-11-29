Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $69.56 million and $905,234.34 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,390.55 or 0.99999986 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010536 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00241422 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00295928 USD and is down -6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $875,143.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.