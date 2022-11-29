Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.11. 422,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,912,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

