Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. 20,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,933. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group Profile

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

