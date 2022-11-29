Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $328.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.95 and its 200-day moving average is $328.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

