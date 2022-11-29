Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,506 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Woodward by 88.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,642. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.49. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

