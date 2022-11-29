Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,845. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $694.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

