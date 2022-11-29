Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $183.33. 6,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,300. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

