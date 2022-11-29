Sendero Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,537.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NBIX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,288. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

