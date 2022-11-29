Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 413.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 185,302 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.79. 14,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,958. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

